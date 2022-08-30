‘City in mourning after Enagh Lough tragedy’ - Ferguson

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has said the city is in mourning today at the death of two teenage boys following an incident at Enagh Lough.

The Foyle MLA said:

“My first thoughts are with the families and friends of the two teenage boys who died at Enagh Lough on Monday evening and all those involved in this incident.

“This is a tragedy. The people of Derry are in shock and in mourning today at this devastating loss of life.

“These young boys had a bright future ahead of them and were only days from going back to school. I cannot begin to imagine the heartbreak felt by their families today.

“The work and efforts of the emergency services who responded quickly to this incident and were present at the scene must be commended.”