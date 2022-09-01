Sheehan welcomes plan to increase Irish medium schools

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has welcomed plans to increase the number of Irish medium post-primary schools in a new document released by the Education Authority.

The party’s education spokesperson said:

“I welcome plans by the Education Authority (EA) to increase the number of Irish medium post-primary schools across the north.

“This reflects the clear demand for Irish language education across, particularly as the number of children enrolling in Irish schools continues to rise.

“The EA must now work to ensure this plan is delivered and progress made on securing new first-class facilities for children who want to learn through the medium of Irish.”