Sinn Féin will continue to support Greenvale families - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said the Police must keep the Greenvale families up to date with any information following news that two men and a company are to be charged over the fatal crush outside a disco in Cookstown three years ago.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“The priority must be establishing the facts around the tragedy that unfolded at the Greenvale Hotel on St Patrick’s night resulting in the deaths of Lauren, Morgan and Connor.

“The families are entitled to answers and they must be kept up to date with any new information during this process.

“This will be a very difficult day, among many difficult days, for the families and we need to give them time to digest this announcement by the PPS.

“Sinn Féin will support the families going forward in any way we can."