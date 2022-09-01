Businesses need support to cope with unprecedented electricity costs - Murphy

The Finance Minister said:

“The British government must step up with financial support to support businesses which are being hammered by the huge rise in electricity bills.

“Right now some businesses are being quoted bills that are five times their previous rate, businesses, particularly small businesses which make up the bulk of our economy cannot cope with these extortionate price rises while also dealing with other price rises.

“We now need additional funding to be allocated in order to help businesses to survive and to prevent closures and job losses, we also need an end to the DUP's boycott of the Executive so that we can get funding and support out to businesses which are struggling to keep the lights on.”