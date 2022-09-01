Brogan welcomes plan for two new special schools

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has welcomed news that two new special schools are being planned in the next few years according to a new document released by the Education Authority.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“I welcome plans by the Education Authority (EA) to build two new special schools.

“According to the EA many special schools have seen an increase in pupil numbers with about 7,150 attending special schools in September 2022, a rise of 500 in just a year. So, there is a clear demand.

“All our children deserve to have access to high-quality educational facilities and these two new schools will help provide first-class facilities to support children with special needs.”