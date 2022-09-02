DUP should stop punishing people and get back to work - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy said the DUP’s cruel boycott of the Executive and Assembly is ‘punishing ordinary workers and families’ who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

And he called on Jeffrey Donaldson’s party to get back to work to tackle the emergency and put money in people’s pockets.

Conor Murphy said:

“It’s clear from commentary in the media today that the DUP will continue with its boycott of government, despite the fact that people are struggling with rising energy bills.

“Hundreds of millions of pounds to help people cannot be spent because the DUP, aided and abetted by the Tories, are continuing with their refusal to form an Executive.

“I am calling on DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson to end this cruel boycott of the Executive and stop punishing ordinary workers and families who are struggling to pay their bills.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today, to work with others, and put money in people’s pockets to tackle the cost-of-living emergency. People need help now.”