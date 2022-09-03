Those affected by Health and Social Care scandals deserve openness and transparency - Ní Chuilín

Speaking after attending a rally to support individuals and families directly affected by scandals in Health and Social Care, Carál Ní Chuilín said:



“Today I stood with individuals and families directly affected by the Hyponatremia, Neurology, Mesh, Muckamore and Care Home scandals as they called for greater transparency from the Department of Health.

“It is important that these individuals and families find out what is happening in response to the recommendations from two public inquires and the Department’s public consultation on a Duty of Candour.



“They deserve openness and transparency.



“The Health Minister should meet with these groups to provide an update on what the department is doing as the absence of an Executive and Assembly committees means the normal scrutiny mechanisms aren’t functioning



“Individuals and families shouldn’t have to be left to wait longer for this clarity.



“Sinn Féin will continue to stand with and support those calling for greater openness and transparency in the health system.”