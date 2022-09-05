Truss must work to restore Executive and help tackle cost of living emergency - O'Neill

Sinn Féin First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has written to the British Prime Minister seeking a firm commitment to work to restore the Executive here to put money in the pockets of workers and families who are struggling with the cost-of-living emergency.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“The first task now for Liz Truss is to immediately work to restore the Executive and Assembly so we can help people who are struggling with rising costs.

“Workers, families and small businesses are struggling with energy bills that are simply out of control and unaffordable. They need help now to tackle this cost-of-living emergency.

“The British government must act now to cut people’s bills and stop big energy companies from ripping people off by taking real action.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today to put money in the pockets of workers and families and invest an extra £1 billion in our health service.

“We need a change of policy and a change of tack from the British government.

“Liz Truss should stop facilitating the DUP’s destructive and self serving boycott of government, she should end her sabre-rattling and reckless threats to break international law and get back to the table for talks with the EU to find solutions and give certainty to our businesses.

“The fact that she is the fourth British Prime Minister in ten years, is a reminder that the Tory chaos at Westminster has failed ordinary people and put its own interests first.

“We need a change of tack from this British government. One that honours international agreements and respects the outcome of the Assembly election in May when people voted for real change.”