Ireland must leave fossil fuel protecting Energy Charter Treaty - Senator Lynn Boylan

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Justice, Senator Lynn Boylan, has welcomed Poland’s decision to withdraw from the Energy Charter Treaty and has called on Ireland to follow suit and support her motion.

Senator Boylan said:

“The Energy Charter Treaty, ratified in the 1990’s, has no place in a post Paris Agreement world.

"The Treaty’s Investor State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) clause has enabled fossil fuel companies to sue Governments for policies that aim to phase out or curb the use of fossil fuels.

“Only last month, Oil firm Rockhopper successfully sued the Italian Government for £210 million. Even the most recent IPCC report singled out the Energy Charter Treaty as a barrier to decarbonisation.

“It is no surprise therefore that the Polish Government have rightly come to the conclusion that this dinosaur treaty is beyond reform and that the only option is for EU Member States to withdraw.

“Before the Summer break, I tabled a motion calling for Ireland to withdraw from the Energy Charter Treaty, I am now calling on the Government to support this call and to join Poland in leaving."