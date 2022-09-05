EU British talks to find joint solutions must resume without delay - McDonald

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that there must be no further delay by the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss in engaging with the EU to find joint solutions on the Irish Protocol. After seven months of refusing to engage and solo runs in breach of international law it is time for the British government to engage constructively and in good faith.

Mary Lou McDonald said:

“Seven months have passed since the British government last engaged with the EU. One year ago the EU proposed solutions to address protocol implementation issues. Throughout this time the British government has chosen the path of bad faith, unilateral action and breach of international law. Their actions have undermined the Good Friday Agreement and jeopardised economic progress in the north.

“Relationships between Ireland and Britain must be rebuilt on the basis of good faith and respect for international law. This means a change direction by a British government, it means full implementation of the Good Friday Agreement and it means ending the political indulgence of the DUP who continue to block the restoration of the political institutions as a cost-of-living crisis hits people hard.

“I have sought a meeting with Liz Truss and in the course of this week I will brief the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and members of the US Congress. The time for British brinkmanship, delay and bad faith must end.”