DUP should get back to work to help tackle the cost of living - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the DUP should get back to work to help tackle the cost of living and put money in people's pockets.

Responding to DUP claims that the protocol is increasing the cost of living the party's economy spokesperson said:

"The reality is that the protocol is a direct result of the DUP's Brexit and they own all the consequences for the hard Brexit they and the Tories delivered.

"Brexit means increased bureaucracy, trade friction and pain for businesses, and has been shown to cost businesses in Britain billions in lost trade - £44 billion in the first seven months of 2021 alone.

"The protocol provides protections from the worst excesses of Brexit and gives businesses in the north continued access to the EU single market, that is creating opportunities for job creation and investment - much needed in the current economic climate.

"Rather than engaging in deflection and grasping at straws to defend their boycott of the institutions, the DUP should get back to work, form an Executive and work with the rest of us to tackle the cost of living and put money in people's pockets."