John Brady TD repeats call for independent international inquiry into murder of Shireen Abu Akleh

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, has repeated his call for an independent international inquiry into the shooting dead of the American-Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Teachta Brady’s comments come after Israel released the findings of its own internal investigation that the journalist ‘may’ have been struck by an Israeli bullet, although the report found that alternatively she may have been struck by a round fired by Palestinians.

This is despite the fact that investigations by the Palestinian Authority and respected NGOs have clearly found that this was not possible.

The Wicklow TD said:

“Since the cold-blooded murder of Shireen Abu Akleh on a street in Jenin last May by Israeli military forces, we have witnessed attempt after attempt by the Israeli authorities to obscure the truth of what happened.

"The reality is that Akleh, along with other journalists, came under sustained sniper fire by Israeli military forces, despite the fact that they were all clearly identifiable as journalists. Akleh was wearing a flak vest with ‘PRESS’ written in large lettering, along with a protective helmet, and was carrying a camera.

"The findings of the Israeli inquiry are nothing but an attempt to obscure and obfuscate the reality of what occurred that day - which is that Shireen Abu Akleh was murdered by Israeli forces.

"Israel cannot be allowed to conduct a sham investigation into the shooting in an attempt to bury the events of the day.

"The Irish government needs to lead out on calls for an independent international inquiry into the events of the day.

"Israel cannot be allowed to sweep the murder of the American Palestinian journalist under the table, as they have been permitted to do by the international community time and again following the unprovoked murder of Palestinian civilians by Israeli forces.

"Minister Simon Coveney needs to use his office to demand immediate action. Israel needs to be held accountable for its actions. The international community cannot continue to sit back and do nothing as Israeli continues to inflict human rights abuses on the Palestinian people."