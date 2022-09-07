Forming Executive must be immediate priority for new British Secretary of State - O’Neill

Sinn Féin First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill will tell the new British Secretary of State in a meeting tomorrow that his immediate priority must be getting an Executive up and running now to support workers and families who are struggling.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“There’s an immediate responsibility on Chris Heaton-Harris to work to get the Executive up and running so we can put ministers in place and work together to support workers and families who are struggling.

“And it’s time the Tories ended its partisan approach and pandering to the DUP which is blocking an Executive being here formed during a cost-of-living emergency.

“I will be reminding him tomorrow that his government needs to stop undermining the Good Friday Agreement and practise the rigorous impartiality demanded under that agreement.

“We need a change of tack from this government. Away from the continuous breaking of international law, reckless threats, abandoning commitments and undermining the Protocol which is creating jobs and investment.

“Likewise, we need immediate action from the British government to cut people’s bills by slashing the profits of energy giants, scrapping the National Insurance hike and cutting VAT on energy bills.

“This is now the sixth British Secretary of State I have worked with in just a short number of years. That is a clear indication that this chaotic and dysfunctional Tory government has failed people.

“I will speak with Chris Heaton-Harris tomorrow and will make it clear that his first priority must be getting a government up and running. Workers, families and small businesses need our help now.”