Drip feed of Neurology recalls is traumatic for patients – Ní Chuilín

The North Belfast MLA said:

“It is disappointing that the cases of a further 19 neurology patients are being reviewed by the Belfast Trust in what is the fifth recall to date, in a scandal which has affected thousands of patients.

“It is vital these patients are reviewed as soon as possible.

“The continuous drip feed of recalls has been very traumatic and very damaging for former patients of Michael Watt and the Belfast Trust.

“These former patients and their families are entitled to thorough and transparent investigation of this scandal which leaves no stone unturned in establishing the truth and providing whatever redress is necessary to patients.

“It is unacceptable that these former patients are still waiting for truth and accountability.

“The Belfast Trust must ensure that all patients affected by the Neurology scandal are kept up to date throughout this process.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support the victims and their families in their campaign for truth and accountability.”