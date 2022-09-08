Mary Lou McDonald TD extends deepest sympathies on death of Queen Elizabeth II

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has extended deepest sympathies to the British Royal Family on the death of Queen Elizabeth II and saluted her contribution to change, peace and reconciliation in Ireland.

Ms. McDonald said:

"I wish to extend deepest sympathy to the British Royal Family on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her passing marks the end of an era.

"Relationships between our two countries for so long marked by conflict and suffering have been recast and reimagined through the Good Friday Agreement.

"The Queen proved a powerful advocate and ally of those who believe in peace and reconciliation.

"I salute her contribution to the huge change that has evolved in recent years.

"Her death is a moment of heartbreak and pride for the British people. To them, and especially to Irish unionists, I extend on behalf of Sinn Féin and Irish Republicans sincere condolences.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilis."