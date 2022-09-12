British government should get back to talks with EU to give certainty to businesses - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has called on the British government to get back to the table and enter in talks in good faith with the EU to provide certainty for businesses here.

John Finucane was speaking after Vice President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič said the EU stands ready to work in an "open and constructive way” to minimise checks on goods coming into the north.

The North Belfast MP said:

“The Vice President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič has today offered solutions to address Brexit-related issues and ensure local people and businesses have certainty by reducing the number of checks at ports.

“The Protocol is helping our businesses to create jobs and attract investment. It needs to be built upon, not undermined.

“We need a change of tack from this new British government.

“They must demonstrate that they will respect international law, honour agreements made and stop giving cover to the DUP’s cruel block on an Executive during a cost-of-living emergency.

“After seven months of refusing to engage and solo runs in breach of international law it is time for the British government to get back to the table and enter in talks in good faith with the EU. Businesses need certainty.