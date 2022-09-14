‘Workers and families need an Executive now’ - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said it’s time for an Executive to set up now to help support struggling workers and families.

Responding to news that inflation rate is still running at almost 10 per cent, John Finucane said:

“With inflation still running at almost ten percent living costs remain far too high for ordinary people to cope with.

“Workers, families and small businesses are struggling to pay their bills in this cost-of-living emergency. They need help now.

"They need an Executive up and running so parties can work together to put money in people’s pockets and make people’s lives better.

“One party should not continue to block the formation of an Executive because they don't like the outcome of the election. It’s anti-democratic and a cruel dereliction of duty.

“The DUP need to join with the rest of us, work with the rest of us, and help to deliver for people in an Executive as we face into a difficult winter.”