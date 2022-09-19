Sinn Féin leadership to attend National Ploughing Championships 2022

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture, Matt Carthy TD, has said that the Sinn Féin leadership look forward to engaging with participants, visitors and exhibitors at the National Ploughing Championships this week.

Over the three-day event Teachta Carthy will be joined by party leader Mary Lou McDonald, First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill, as well as party representatives from across the country including Laois/Offaly TD Brian Stanley, spokesperson on Rural Development Claire Kerrane TD, Stormont spokesperson on Agriculture Declan McAleer MLA and MEP Chris MacManus.

Along with visiting stands and competitors, Sinn Féin will also host a series of engagements at the party’s stand which will be located at Stand 242, Row 4, Block A.

Teachta Carthy said:

“We in the Sinn Féin leadership are looking forward to the return of the National Ploughing Championships in County Laois. 'The Ploughing’ is always a great opportunity for our party representatives to engage with farmers and rural communities.

“As well as having the opportunity to visit businesses, rural organisations and farm bodies, Sinn Féin is looking forward to hosting a number of important discussions on issues facing Ireland's farmers and rural communities within our own stand over the three days.

“Sinn Féin’s rural and agricultural team will be in full attendance, including spokespeople north and south, our MEP and of course Sinn Féin representatives from across the island, including visits our party president Mary Lou McDonald and First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill.

“As we face into the crucial juncture of a new period of the Common Agricultural Policy and Rural Development Programme, Sinn Féin representatives are looking forward to facilitating important discussions on the investment in our farming families and rural Ireland, mental health and farm safety.

“While Sinn Féin representatives be will at our stand throughout the three days to talk to visitors, we especially welcome people to attend our hearings and discussions”.

Sinn Féin Programme of Events – National Ploughing Championships 2022

Tuesday:

12:00noon Launch of SF proposal on Commission on the Future of the Family Farm.

Matt Carthy TD, Dáil Spokesperson on Agriculture.

Declan McAleer MLA, Assembly Spokesperson on Agriculture.

Brian Stanley TD.

4pm Panel discussion with leaders of the farming community.

Chaired by Matt Carthy TD

Confirmed speakers:

Brian Rushe, Deputy President, IFA

Vincent Roddy, President, INHFA

Pat McCormick, President, ICMSA

Eddie Punch, Secretary General, ICSA.

John Keane, President, Macra na Feirme

Wednesday:

11am Investing in Rural Ireland

Chaired by Claire Kerrane

Confirmed speakers:

Tomás Ó Síocháin, CEO, Western Development Commission

Michael Curran, CEO, Macra na Feirme

2pm Address by Mary Lou McDonald TD & Michelle O’Neill MLA

Chaired by Matt Carthy TD

4pm Supporting our Rural Communities,

Chaired by Claire Kerrane TD

Confirmed speakers:

Annette Fox, Carlow County Development Partnership;

Louise Lennon, Policy and Communications Officer, Irish Rural Link;

Conor Carty, Programe Manager, Galway Rural Development.

Thursday:

11am Farm Safety & Wellbeing

Chaired by Chris MacManus MEP

Confirmed speakers:

Alma Jordon, founder, Agrikids;

Dr Siobhán O’Connor, Primary investigator on study for ‘The Prevalence of Mental Health Issues and Associated Factors among Farmers in Ireland’, Dublin City University;

Peter Gohery; Farm Safety Advocate;

Norma Rohan, Embrace Farm.

3pm Perspectives from Rural Ireland: Addressing Rural Decline

Chaired by Chris MacManus MEP

Confirmed speakers:

Louis O Hara, Sinn Féin representative for Galway East;

John Keane, President, Macra na Feirme

Vincent Roddy, President, INHFA.