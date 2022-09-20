£25.2million investment in Studio Ulster huge boost for local filmmaking - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has welcomed the £25.2million Belfast Region City Deal investment in Studio Ulster, a new state-of-the-art virtual production studio.

The North Belfast MP said:

“The announcement of £25.2million Belfast Region City Deal investment in Studio Ulster is a huge boost for local filmmaking and our economy.

“This production studio will make the north an ideal location for filming movies, television, broadcast and games and help train the next generation of filmmakers.

“The new state-of-the-art virtual production studio will strengthen already strong film industry presence in north Belfast and indeed across Belfast.

“Work on the Studio Ulster site is set to begin later this month and it is expected to be fully operational and open for filming from early 2024.”