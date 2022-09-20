Ní Chuilín urges solution to Iveagh Centre crisis

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has written to the health minister, Belfast Trust and Chief Social Worker seeking an ‘urgent solution’ to the crisis at the Iveagh Centre.

The North Belfast MLA has said closure of the centre had left high risk young people with absolutely no certainty.

Carál Ní Chuilín said:

“Closing Iveagh House and leaving high-risk young people and their families with no certainty on when it would reopen is totally unacceptable.

“One of the vulnerable young people discharged from the centre on Friday night was immediately returned to care on Saturday night.

“This has clearly placed an already high-risk young person at even more risk.

“I have written to the health minister, the Belfast Trust & the Chief Social Worker to urge them all to act urgently to find a solution to the ongoing crisis at Iveagh House and ensure the immediate resumption of services.”