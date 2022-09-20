Latest scam shows government parties are dead against state pension at 65 - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has described the government state pension plan as a “scam” and stated that “it shows once again that Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party are dead against the right to retire on fair pension at the age of 65”.

Speaking following an exchange with the Taoiseach on the matter at Leaders’ Questions this afternoon, Teachta McDonald said:

“The public does not trust this government when it comes to the state pension. Time and again, they have made it clear that they are against the right to retire on a fair pension at 65.

“Now, they are using a Trojan horse to move the pension age to 70. It is a scam to force people to keep working until seventy just to have a decent standard of living.

“The deferral mechanism will see the government taking thousands of euro in pension payments away from pensioners, payments they have as a right. There is a sneakiness to this latest plan, but workers will see it through it.

“Clearly, the Taoiseach is uncomfortable stating plainly and honestly that he is against the right to retire on a fair state pension at 65. It was always the plan of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to openly ratchet up the pension age to 67 and then 68. Now, they are going for 70 by stealth.

“Sinn Féin is clear. In government, we would reinstate the right of workers to retire at 65 with their pension.

“We believe that the pension should provide pensioners with a good and secure life, and we would back up this commitment by increasing the pension by €15 in next week’s budget.”