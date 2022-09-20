Ramming incident does not represent the decent and hardworking people of Ballyfermot - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Martin Kenny, has today condemned the scenes in Ballyfermot where members of An Garda Síochána were rammed by a stolen car.

Footage of the incident has been widely circulated on social media since it occurred yesterday evening.

Teachta Kenny said:

“We have all seen a number of videos on social media last night and this morning of the Gardaí having their patrol car rammed by a group who had complete disregard for both their own lives, and the lives of the Gardaí they attacked.

“I want to condemn these scenes in the strongest possible terms, and indeed the actions of those who cheered and encouraged those in the car during the incident.

“These scenes are absolutely disgraceful and most certainly do not represent the decent and hardworking people of Cherry Orchard or the wider Ballyfermot area.

“We cannot allow a mob of careless, disrespectful people to paint the community or wider area in a bad light.

“It is my understanding that the Public Order Unit has now been brought into the area by Garda management and that the Garda Commissioner is up to date on the unfolding situation.

“I also wish to commend the Gardaí involved for their quick thinking which undoubtedly helped to avoid injuries – either to themselves or the bystanders.

“These Gardaí were going about their duty, ensuring the safety of the community and they were targeted in a deliberate and dangerous attack with a stolen car.

“In discussions I have had with Garda management across the state, they have informed me they need additional resources in order to police the increasing population – be that additional Garda graduates, cars, equipment or upgraded stations.

“Government must ensure Gardai are adequately resourced in the upcoming budget, both to ensure protection of Gardai in the line of duty and for the communities they protect.”