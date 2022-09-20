EU and US have a critical role in protecting the Protocol – Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney has said the ongoing folly of Brexit underlines the importance of protecting the Protocol.

Speaking after Liz Truss admitted that a trade deal with the US is unlikely in the short to medium term, the South Antrim MLA said:

“Today's admission from the British Prime Minister Liz Truss that a US-UK trade deal is unlikely for the foreseeable future, confirms that Brexit is disastrous for the British economy.

“Sinn Féin has repeatedly said that Brexit would be bad for the economy, and bad for Ireland; as well as Britain itself.

“It has been repeatedly rejected across the north and by the majority of MLAs in the Assembly who now support the Protocol.

“The Protocol protects people and businesses here from the damage caused by Brexit and is helping to create jobs and attract investment. It should be built upon, not undermined.

“We need a change of tack from this British government. Liz Truss should end the reckless threats to break international law and get back to the table with the EU to find solutions to the issues created by Brexit.

“The international community led by the EU and US have a critical role to play in the coming period.”