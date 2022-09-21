£100 oil payment 'woefully inadequate' - Archibald

Sinn Féín MLA Caoimhe Archibald has described the £100 payment to households relying on home heating oil as 'woefully inadequate'.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"Workers, families and businesses here are struggling with rising energy costs and a cost-of-living emergency.

"The latest announcements of support from the British Government once again come with a complete lack of detail and the DUP’s cruel refusal to go back to work means that people will have to wait longer to receive this support.

"The announcement of a £100 payment to households that rely on home heating oil is woefully inadequate.

"At current prices that's not even 100 litres of oil, it is nowhere near enough and needs to be looked at again.

"The reality is, the easiest way of getting this money out to people is forming an Executive today, getting ministers around the table and working together to get workers, families and businesses the support they need."