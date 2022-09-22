‘Time to plan for a better future together’ – Finucane on 2021 census results

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said the publication of the 2021 Census results indicate that 'historic change is happening’ and said preparations and dialogue on building a better future should begin now.

The North Belfast MP said:

“Today‘s census results are another clear indication that historic change is happening across this island and of the diversity of society which enriches us all.

“There is no doubt change is underway and irreversible. How that change is shaped moving forward requires maturity to take the challenges which face our society.

“We can all be part of shaping a better future; a new constitutional future and a new Ireland.

“But we must prepare for it. The Irish government should establish a Citizens’ Assembly to plan for the possibility of a Unity referendum.

“A period of planning is critical. That planning, and dialogue, and engagement needs to happen now and it must include people from all backgrounds and communities.

“The partition of Ireland has been a failure. We can build a better future together, for every person who lives on this island.”