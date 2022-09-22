‘Urgent action needed to address care package waiting lists’ – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew said that urgent action is needed to address the rise in the number of people waiting on care packages here in the north.

Speaking on the latest figures from the Department of Health, the party’s health spokesperson said:

“It is alarming to learn that the number of people waiting for a home care package has risen by over 60% since last October.

"Care packages are essential for people to get support at home. Without this support some patients are being forced to stay in hospitals and care homes.

“Our health and social care workers are doing their best, but the pressures are mounting on them, and our health service and patients are not getting the care they need.

“We need an Executive in place to tackle these pressures by agreeing a three-year budget and investing an extra £1 billion in our health and social care services. The DUP should stop blocking it.”