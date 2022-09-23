Kearney welcomes significant road safety improvements for Creggan

Sinn Féin South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney has welcomed confirmation significant new road safety improvements will be carried out in the Creggan area along the Staffordstown Road.

Declan Kearney said,

“I am very pleased that the Department for Infrastructure have committed to important road safety improvements in the Creggan area of the Staffordstown Road.

“I have been lobbying the deportment since earlier this year and they have now committed to extend the footway from the bus stop at Cranfield Corner to join the existing section of path on Staffordstown Road.

“This will provide a continuous footway for children in the local Creggan Primary School and improve safety for children and pedestrians using the school and the Kickhams GAA grounds.

“The new scheme will be carried out after resurfacing is finished on the same section of the Staffordstown Road.

“The department has also committed to extend the 30mph limit throughout the Creggan hamlet and I expect this zone will be extended beyond Cranfield Corner following consultation.

“A new 40mph buffer zone will also be created for traffic approaching the hamlet from the direction of Cargin before entering the newly extended 30mph zone.

“Creggan residents will welcome these measures which will help enhance safety for all road users and pedestrians on this part of the Staffordstown Road.

“I also repeat my appeal to drivers to show respect for the local Creggan community and drive slowly and carefully when passing along the Staffordstown Road.

“Councillor Henry Cushinan and I will remain closely engaged with the PSNI and other agencies to ensure rural road safety remains an ongoing priority in this part of South Antrim.”