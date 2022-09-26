‘Sporting bodies must treat island as single broadcasting unit’ – Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile has said sporting bodies must ensure the island of Ireland is treated as a single broadcasting unit when negotiating and selling rights to their games and events.

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said:

“Many people across the north were blocked from watching the Ireland vs Scotland game on Saturday evening.

“Sporting bodies must ensure when negotiating and selling the rights to broadcast their games and events, that the island of Ireland is treated as one broadcasting unit.

“This would ensure that international and local soccer games, GAA matches, the Olympics and other major sporting events can be viewed on the same basis across the island.

“Sinn Féin will continue to raise this issue with broadcasters and sporting bodies in an attempt to find a solution which meets the needs of people across Ireland.”