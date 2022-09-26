'Scandalous Tory budget' puts pressure on homeowners - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned the ‘scandalous Tory budget’ which prioritises the super-rich and will not protect or support workers and families struggling to keep a roof over their heads.

Speaking after the Tory Chancellor delayed his budget and the Bank of England threatened further hikes in interest rates, which will increase costs for home-owners, the East Derry MLA said:

“The scandalous Budget announced by the Tories on Friday prioritised lining the pockets of the super-rich and delivered nothing to cut the bills of ordinary workers and families.

“It is clear now the Tory Chancellor hadn't done his homework. The pound has plummeted pushing up prices for workers, families and businesses and has led to threats of further interest rate hikes from the Bank of England.

“People and businesses are already struggling with the cost of heating and electricity and keeping the shutters up.

"They cannot afford the Tories' reckless give-away to the rich.

“Sinn Féin will continue to challenge the British government to act now to support workers, families and businesses through this cost-of-living emergency.”