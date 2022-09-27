Kearney urges support for unprecedented conference on constitutional change

Sinn Féin National Party Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA has urged everyone who advocates democratic, constitutional change and a united Ireland to register for the Ireland’s Future event in the 3Arena, Dublin, on Saturday 1 October.

Declan Kearney said:

“In recent years Ireland’s Future has emerged as a leading civic group promoting dialogue on peaceful and democratic constitutional change and the creation of a new Ireland.

“During this period, it has facilitated public engagements across Ireland, in Britain and the United States on the new opportunities associated with Irish unity. Speakers from business, labour, and farming sectors; arts and entertainment; academia; civic and political opinion, have come together to discuss the positive benefits of reunification.

“The ‘Together We Can’ event at the 3Arena in Dublin is unprecedented. It is bringing together a remarkable cross section of political and civic voices from across Ireland and the diaspora to discuss constitutional change. It is significant that speakers from the unionist tradition will also be contributing.”

Turning to the timing of the event, Declan Kearney said:

“Ireland is a changing and changed society, the discussion on Irish Unity is growing in momentum. Successive opinion polls, as well as political and electoral realignment in recent years is clear evidence of the need to plan for the future.

“It is now time for the Irish government to establish a Citizens’ Assembly and use such a forum to inform the process of change. The Ireland’s Future event in the 3Arena provides another important opportunity to deepen popular participation in shaping this watershed period of Irish history.

“I urge everyone who advocates democratic, constitutional change, and aspires to an agreed Ireland built upon inclusion, reconciliation, progress, and prosperity to attend this important event in Dublin.

“We are living through a decade of opportunity. The ‘Together we Can’ conference is another influential milestone in the journey towards Irish unity.” Críoch/Ends

Tickets for the event are available through Ticketmaster:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/irelands-future-presents-together-we-can-tickets/artist/2908648