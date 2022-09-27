Family of Seamus Dillon entitled to transparency and answers - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said the family of Seamus Dillon is entitled to transparency and answers as opposed to secrecy and cover-up.

Gerry Kelly said:

“Public Interest Immunity certificates (PII) are used to conceal information. They were and are extensively used to hold back information in conflict legacy cases from families of victims.

“Earlier inquest proceedings into Seamus Dillon’s killing stalled in 2014 and a preliminary hearing yesterday was told that eight years later there is further information that needs to be reviewed.

“All relevant material into the death of Seamus Dillon who was gunned down by the LVF outside the Glengannon Hotel in Dungannon in 1997 must be considered.

“An inquest into Seamus Dillon’s death is set for next April, there should be no further stalling, his family deserve truth and justice.”