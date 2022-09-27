‘Health service needs three-year budget to plan for future’ - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew said an Executive must be formed now to secure a three-year budget and invest an extra £1 billion in the health service.

Speaking after the publication of the Fiscal Council Sustainability Report in Health, the party’s health spokesperson said:

“Health and social care here is facing huge challenges and today’s report by the Fiscal Council is yet another reminder of that.

“We need an Executive now to deliver a three-year Budget so that our health service can plan and invest an additional £1 billion in the health service to recruit more doctors and nurses, tackle waiting lists and fund services.

“If the DUP are serious about making health a priority, they will end the cruel blockade on an Executive and stop holding up efforts to invest in the health service and ensure people aren’t continuously suffering on long waiting lists.”