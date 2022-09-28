Closure of Fingal Independent a huge loss for north county Dublin - Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin TD for Fingal and Spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Louise O’Reilly, has said the announcement that the Fingal Independent is due to cease publication next month is a huge blow for workers at the newspaper and a huge loss for north county Dublin.

Teachata O’Reilly said:

“The Fingal Independent has been a mainstay in homes and businesses across Swords, Balbriggan, Lusk, Rush, Skerries, Malahide, Portmarnock and Balrothery since 1983.

“The announcement from Mediahuis Ireland, which publishes the Fingal Independent, that the newspaper is due to cease publication next month is a huge blow for its workers, and a huge loss for north county Dublin.

“Mediahuis Ireland is a large company and a significant player in the Irish media landscape, and they must make every effort to ensure the hard-working staff at the Fingal Independent are accommodated elsewhere in their organisation.

“It must be stated that the timing of the announcement from Mediahuis Ireland, coinciding with Budget 2023, was deeply cynical.

“Sinn Féin offers its full support to the workers at the Fingal Independent.”