Delargy writes to Justice Minister over Bloody Sunday hearing delay

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has written to the Justice Minister seeking an urgent explanation after an administration error delayed a Bloody Sunday prosecution hearing due to start on Tuesday.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I was extremely shocked and saddened to learn of the apparent mix up for the Bloody Sunday families attending the prosecution hearing of Soldier F yesterday.

“The Bloody Sunday families have campaigned tirelessly for truth and justice for over 50 years. They refused to give up.

“To think that an apparent administration error could delay this court hearing is appalling and an affront to the families.

“To be set up for an experience which many find retraumatising, only to have the rug pulled out from under them on the day, only adds insult to injury.

“The proper provision which any family would expect was totally absent. Given the sensitive nature of the case I would expect and demand much better of our court services.

“I have asked the Department of Justice to look into this immediately and to come back to the families with a full explanation and apology.”