Ireland’s failure to support EU wide gas price cap 'disgraceful' - Senator Lynn Boylan

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Justice has criticised Minister Eamon Ryan and the Government for failing to support a call for an EU wide gas price cap.

Speaking in the Seanad today, Senator Boylan said:

“It is deeply disappointing that Ireland's signature is nowhere to be found on the letter signed by 15 EU Member States ahead of Friday’s EU meeting of energy Ministers.

"The letter called for the price cap in order to bring soaring energy bills under control and to help mitigate the inflationary pressure on Member States.

“This is the second time in a number of months that Ireland has failed to support measures to reduce energy prices at an EU level. In October last year, they rejected a call to decouple gas and renewable prices.

“Regularly we hear the excuse from Government that they would prefer to wait for EU wide measures on energy such as windfall taxes, yet every time, EU wide solutions are proposed, Ireland is either missing in action or worse still directly opposing."