Targets and opportunities missed for ending Direct Provision - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Law Reform, Equality and Integration, Pa Daly TD, has commented on the government’s confirmation that it will miss its own 2024 target for ending direct provision.



Teachta Daly said:



“Minister O’Gorman’s admission today that the 2024 target will not be met is an unfortunate reflection of where government inaction has led. The Minister said previously that it was ‘unlikely’ the target would be met and his admission now that the target will be missed is a significant development.



“From the start, it was clear capital investment and a serious commitment to the Approved Housing Body (AHB) options outlined in the white paper would be the real difference maker. Instead, the Minister found his department competing with other government agencies for turnkey properties.



“The promised AHB option did not materalise earlier in the year when it was supposed to. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the large increase in protection applicants has created challenges.



“However, as we have made clear, it is the responsibility of government to shield everyone from the worst excesses of inequality. A serious revision of plans now needs to take place."