DUP support for outrageous Tory budget ‘unthinkable’ – Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said it is ‘unthinkable’ that the DUP are backing the Tory budget plan that will deepen the cost-of-living emergency already facing people.

The North Belfast MP said:

“Last week’s outrageous Tory budget prioritises the interests of the super-rich and does nothing for ordinary workers and families who are struggling to pay their bills.

“It will deepen the crisis for people and businesses with interest rates set to rise which will make mortgages simply unaffordable.

“And this chaos has the backing of the DUP who are already ignoring people’s pain and suffering with their refusal to form an Executive during a cost-of-living emergency.

“They are fully aware that people and businesses are struggling to keep a roof over their heads and keep the shutters up because energy bills are through the roof. It’s unacceptable.

“We need a Windfall Tax that slashes the eye-watering profits lifted by big energy companies and cuts people’s bills, a tax break for small businesses and more funding for public services.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today, to work together with others, and get stuck in to help people who are struggling in every community across the north.”