Cancer patients need Executive formed now - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Com Glidernew has said cancer patients should not have to wait a day longer for an Executive.

Speaking on the latest figures published by NISRA, the party’s health spokesperson said:

“It is frightening to learn that less than 40 percent of patients begin treatment within 62 days on an urgent referral from a GP.

“Our health service is under huge pressure. It needs urgent investment to fix the problems, support workers and ensure people are getting the care they need.

“How much longer will DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson sit on his hands while people are suffering on hospital waiting lists and waiting for cancer treatment?

“If they are serious about making health a priority, they will form an Executive today and work with the rest of us to invest £1 billion in the health service to fund cancer services and tackle waiting lists.”