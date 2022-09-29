Patients misdiagnosed in Neurology scandal must get access to truth - Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has said patients misdiagnosed in the Neurology scandal must get access to the truth about what happened to them.

The North Belfast MLA was speaking after the Belfast Trust appeared before the Neurology APG.

Carál Ní Chuilín said:

“It is unacceptable that patients and families impacted by the neurology scandal are still waiting for truth and accountability.

“The Belfast Trust have a duty to demonstrate to these patients, including the deceased patients families, that they are addressing the fundamental recommendations in the Neurology Public Inquiry. The Belfast Trust informed the APG on Neurology that they are responding to the recommendations in the Inquiry and I believe their response must be published.

“The Independent Inquiry report is nothing short of damming and has cataloged missed opportunities to address their treatment.

“The RQIA report on governance in outpatients - published in Feb 2020 - made 26 recommendations for improvements in Neurology services, and for many families, they feel that very little progress has been made since then.

“Former patients have had their confidence rocked and the Belfast Trust need to do more to support all those failed by Michael Watt.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support the victims and their families in their campaign for truth and accountability.”