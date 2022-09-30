Executive needed to help tackle the crises in our health service - Ní Chulín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has said patients and families impacted by the neurology deserve openness and transparency.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“Yesterday the All-Party Working Group on Neurology met with the Belfast Trust to raise concerns regarding the implementation of the recommendations in the Neurology Public Inquiry.

“During this meeting an error was made in relation to information about Dr Michael Watt, the doctor whose work is at the heart of the neurology recall and scandal.

“The Trust has now written to the All-Party Working Group to correct the record.

“Patients and families impacted by the neurology scandal deserve openness and transparency.

“It is vital they receive all relevant and updated information.

“I welcome the engagement of the Belfast Trust with the All-Party working group but it’s clearly no substitute for Assembly committees with statutory powers.

“I am calling on the Health Minister to meet with the patients and families impacted by the neurology scandal to provide an update on what the department is doing as the absence of an Executive.

“And I appeal once again to the DUP to get back into an Executive which can begin to tackle the crises in our health service.”