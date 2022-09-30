Minister Humphreys needs to urgently clarify lump sum payment eligibility - Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection, Claire Kerrane TD, has called on Minister Humphreys to urgently clarify which social welfare recipients will be eligible for a lump sum payment being made next month.

In the Budget 2023 announcement on Tuesday, the Cost of Living support payment was referred to as a one-off payment for long-term social welfare recipients, which would be made in October.

However, the Tánaiste has stated that this payment will be made to all social welfare recipients, not just those in receipt of a payment for over a year.

Teachta Kerrane said:

“We really need urgent clarity from the Minister on which social welfare recipients will qualify for this payment.

“The mixed messaging will no doubt cause unnecessary confusion and frustration as people are being told one minute they won’t get the payment and the next that they will.

“We are in the midst of a cost of living crisis and people are really struggling to make ends meet.

“To have this sort of miscommunication means many social welfare recipients will not know if they can rely on receiving this payment in October.

“I have already received many queries about whether those on shorter term payments, like Illness Benefit, will receive the lump sum payment.

“We need clarity on this matter and I am asking the Minister to respond and confirm the eligibility criteria with urgency.”