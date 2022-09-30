Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile commends 'thoughtful and inclusive' discussions at Seanad Committee hearing

Sinn Féin's Leader in the Seanad, Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile has thanked contributors to today's session of the Seanad Public Consultation Committee on the Constitutional Future of the Island of Ireland for their respectful and thoughtful discussions.

Speaking today, Senator Ó Donnghaile said:

"Today was a historic first as the first session of the Seanad Public Consultation Committee on the Constitutional Future of the Island of Ireland was held. I commend the Seanad Cathaoirleach for convening the hearings.

"I want to thank all those who took part and engaged in thoughtful, respectful discussions which were thought-provoking and constructive.

"Today's session was a really positive event which included a broad range of voices from across Irish life. The discussions reflect the growing interest in the topic of constitutional change and the many opportunities it would bring for communities across Ireland.

"I want to express my gratitude to all who took part and I am looking forward to these conversations continuing in the coming weeks and months. It is clear that there is an appetite for respectful, inclusive dialogue on this issue.

"I particularly want to pay tribute to the passionate and articulate young people who played such a central role in today's session. It is their future and it is only right that their voices should be at the heart of discussions about a new Ireland."