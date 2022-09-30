Sinn Féin announce motion to scrap government’s flawed concrete block levy plan - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has announced the party will bring forward a motion in the Dáil next week to scrap the government’s concrete block levy plans

Speaking today, Teachta Ó Broin said:

“Next week, Sinn Féin will bring forward a motion in the Dáil to scrap the government’s concrete block levy plans which are flawed and risk making the housing crisis even worse.

“The scheme is badly designed and will mean that people living in homes with defects as well as first time buyers will see their house prices soar. The Society of Chartered Surveyors have warned that this scheme could see an eye-watering €4,000 added to the price of a house.

"It is totally unacceptable that these homeowners and buyers should be expected to foot the bill for the concrete blocks scandal.This is hitting ordinary people’s pockets, at a time when they are already struggling with sky high housing costs due to this government’s failure to tackle the growing housing crisis.

“Our motion calls for the government to hold those actually responsible for housing defects to account. It calls for a defects levy that instead focuses on the banks, the profits of big developers and those responsible for defects.

“I am urging all TDs to back our motion next week and stand with ordinary home owners and buyers to ensure that they are not subjected to the government’s deeply flawed and unfair scheme.”

CRÍOCH/ENDS

Note to editor:

You can view the text of the motion below:

The Dáil, believes the defective concrete products levy being proposed by government is badly designed and unacceptable.

It means that people in the homes with defects and first time buyers will foot the bill through increased house prices as has been recognised by the ESRI.

Notes the assertion by the Society of Chartered Surveyors that this will add €4,000 to the price of a house.

Calls on the government to

- Hold those most responsible for defects to account

- Introduce a defects levy focused on the banks, profits of big developers and those who were responsible for the defects