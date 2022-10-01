Russian annexation of four Ukrainian regions condemned - John Brady TD

Russia’s actions amount to the largest forcible territorial seizure since WWII.

The Wicklow TD said:

“I want to unequivocally condemn the illegal annexation of four regions in Ukraine by Russia. I am also appalled at the blatant and aggressive threat of nuclear action.

“Russia’s actions represent a major escalation in the conflict.

“Earlier this year I was part of an official Oireachtas committee visit to Moldova and Romania. We visited the refugee centres on the border with Ukraine, and witnessed first-hand the impact of Russia’s senseless aggression against innocent civilians.

“I want to once again express my support, and the support of my party in the strongest possible terms to the Ukrainian people. I want to express our support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and again condemn the illegal annexation by Russia of sovereign Ukrainian territory.”