Maskey condemns brutal West Belfast killing
Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned the brutal killing of a man in a shooting in a West Belfast club on Sunday.
Paul Maskey said:
“There local community is shocked after a man was gunned down and killed in front of customers in a West Belfast club today.
“This is a brutal killing and a family have now been left grieving as a result.
“I unreservedly condemn it. There is no place for guns on our streets.
“Police have now opened a murder investigation and I would encourage anyone with information to bring it forward to the police.”