Maskey condemns brutal West Belfast killing

2 October, 2022 - by Paul Maskey

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned the brutal killing of a man in a shooting in a West Belfast club on Sunday. 

Paul Maskey said:  

“There local community is shocked after a man was gunned down and killed in front of customers in a West Belfast club today. 

“This is a brutal killing and a family have now been left grieving as a result. 

“I unreservedly condemn it. There is no place for guns on our streets.  

“Police have now opened a murder investigation and I would encourage anyone with information to bring it forward to the police.” 

