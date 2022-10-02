Maskey condemns brutal West Belfast killing

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned the brutal killing of a man in a shooting in a West Belfast club on Sunday.

Paul Maskey said:

“There local community is shocked after a man was gunned down and killed in front of customers in a West Belfast club today.

“This is a brutal killing and a family have now been left grieving as a result.

“I unreservedly condemn it. There is no place for guns on our streets.

“Police have now opened a murder investigation and I would encourage anyone with information to bring it forward to the police.”