Ordinary people and public services paying price of Tory chaos - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said ordinary people and our public services are paying the price for Tory party chaos.

Speaking after Tory Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed a plan to attack public services, the East Derry MLA said an Executive must be formed now to help people who are struggling.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“Workers, families and businesses are paying the price for the chaos within the Tory party and their catastrophic decisions.

“The Tories u-turn on their obscene decision to cut taxes for the super-rich is another distraction for a new plan to attack public services with what amounts to, £18 billion of cuts.

“The British Tory government has made a mess of the economy, failed ordinary people and pushed up people’s mortgages with their outrageous Budget.

“Now they are coming after our health service coming on the back of ten years of savage cuts and decimating our public services.

“People need help now. We need an Executive up and running now so that locally elected ministers can work together to put money in people’s pockets.

“The DUP need to end its cruel boycott of government and get back to work with the rest of us ahead of a tough winter.”