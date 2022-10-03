Join the conversation on Irish Unity – Kearney

Sinn Féin National Party Chairperson Declan Kearney has described Saturday’s Ireland’s Future event in Dublin as “a seminal moment in the conversation around constitutional change and Irish unity.”

Declan Kearney, who addressed the conference on Saturday said:

“The success of the Ireland’s Future event is evidence of the growing desire for constitutional change and of a willingness by increasing numbers of citizens to discuss what that means and to plan for a new future. This event was a seminal moment in the conversation around constitutional change and Irish unity.”

On 12 October Sinn Féin in Belfast is holding a Belfast Peoples’ Assembly in the Waterfront Hal; as part of our contribution to this discussion. Uachtarán Mary Lou McDonald is the opening speaker. Invitations have been issued and hundreds have already registered to attend. We also have received over 60 submissions from individuals and organisations.

As part of our determination to make the event as broad based as practical several different leaflets aimed at Irish and Ulster Scots speakers, as well as Arabic, Polish, Ukrainian, and Romanian people have been published.

There is limited space remaining. If you would like to attend the Belfast Peoples Assembly register as soon as possible.

You can register at www.eventbrite.ie

An online submission can be made by accessing www.sinnfein.ie/futureofireland