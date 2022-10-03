Further delay to regulation of counsellors and psychotherapists - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health, Mark Ward TD, has expressed his disappointment with the ongoing issues regarding regulations of counsellors and psychotherapists through CORU, the regulatory body for health and social care professionals.

Deputy Ward was speaking after he received a response to a parliamentary question, which confirmed that it is anticipated this could require ‘a number of years’ to fully relegate these professions.

Teachta Ward said:

“There will be widespread disappointment among professionals, such as counsellors and psychotherapists, with the news of further delays to their regulations through CORU. I share their disappointment.

“I received a response to a parliamentary question this week which stated that ‘it is not possible to say with any degree of accuracy when the professions will be fully regulated. I would anticipate that the Registration Board will require a number of years to complete its work’.

“Regulations were made in 2018 to facilitate this and the Registration Board have met 20 times since then.

“Counsellors and psychotherapists are looking for certainty that the courses they are doing now will allow them to be eligible for registration through CORU.

“There can be no such certainty if this delay is to continue for years.

“I have met with both the Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy and Therapists for Change and have listened to the concerns of the members they represent.

“I recently called on the Minister for Mental Health to commit to meeting with Therapists for Change who had not received a proper response from CORU when they raised their questions.

“This uncertainty has gone on for long enough, and these professionals deserve an urgent response from both the Minister as well as CORU.”