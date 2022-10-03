Old Cathedral Building fire blow for businesses, creatives and artists - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said the fire in the Old Cathedral Building will be a blow for the many local, independent businesses and creatives and artists in the area.

John Finucane said:

“News that a fire has broken out in the Old Cathedral Building will be a blow for the many local, independent businesses and creatives and artists located in Cathedral Buildings.

“The fire has caused disruption to the area and businesses, while firefighters assess the safety of the building.

“Emergency services are at the scene and responding and I would urge the public to be cautious and to assist the emergency services in whatever way possible."