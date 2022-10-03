Ordinary people paying price of Tory fantasy economics - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said ordinary people will pay the price for the British Chancellor's fantasy economics.

Speaking in response to the British Chancellor's speech at the Tory party conference, the party's economy spokesperson said:

“The British Chancellor has again defended his outrageous mini-Budget that will line the pockets of the rich, push up mortgages and do nothing to support ordinary people.

“And to add insult to injury, the Tory chancellor has now announced his intention to attack public services with cuts amounting to £18 billion following a decade of Tory assaults on health and other services.

"Rather than u-turning on just one part of their scandalous budget, the Tories should scrap the whole thing and instead invest in our public services and help workers, families and small businesses who are struggling.

"We need an Executive up and running immediately so that locally elected ministers can work together to put money in people’s pockets. The DUP must end its cruel boycott now.”